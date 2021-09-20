Analysts Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Tenable posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,038 shares of company stock worth $8,807,290. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

TENB opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

