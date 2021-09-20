FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FARO Technologies’ earnings. FARO Technologies posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FARO Technologies.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 109,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 259.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $54.89 and a one year high of $97.88.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

