Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Travelzoo reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $11.18 on Friday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a PE ratio of 559.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,784.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,304 shares of company stock worth $2,963,402. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $1,314,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

