Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $552.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,061,000 after buying an additional 109,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

