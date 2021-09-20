Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.41). Gamida Cell posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.89. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gamida Cell by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 38.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

