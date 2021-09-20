Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 439,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 355.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chinasoft International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CFTLF opened at $1.86 on Monday. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

