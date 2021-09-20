Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

TPZ stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

