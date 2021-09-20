Bitcoin SV Hits One Day Volume of $317.53 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $317.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $147.13 or 0.00335549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,847.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.86 or 0.01260856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00519662 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00058641 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,847,483 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.