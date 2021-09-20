HEROcoin Trading 46.4% Higher This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $85,112.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00121626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045429 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

