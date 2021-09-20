Ravencoin (RVN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $70.94 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $942.65 million and approximately $70.94 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00066428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00171121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00112453 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,690,290,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

