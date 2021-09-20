Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $214,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,308 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after buying an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after buying an additional 321,107 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $296,907,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,084 shares of company stock worth $17,133,182. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $152.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.40. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

