Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.27). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TACT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 577,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

