Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,300 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $74.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. HSBC raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

