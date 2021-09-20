JustInvest LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 444.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

NYSE:CB opened at $180.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average of $169.45. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

