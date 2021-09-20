Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 175.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $160.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.14. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $162.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

