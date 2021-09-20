Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 134 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 66.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 40,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $236,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $187.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $191.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

