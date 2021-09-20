Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 5,605 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 46,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

CUE opened at $12.91 on Monday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

