Greenleaf Trust Purchases 80 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after buying an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after buying an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $341.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

