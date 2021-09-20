The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Truist Securities

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,286,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 314,989 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Macerich by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 44.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

