GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,460 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GSK. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,541.21 ($20.14).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,386.60 ($18.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,447.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,379.62. The stock has a market cap of £69.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

