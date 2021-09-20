Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 73.75% from the stock’s previous close.

EXEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

EXEL stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $27.13.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

