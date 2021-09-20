Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 42,700 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Evergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

