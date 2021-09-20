Glenview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUV. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 291,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 546,563 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,570,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $7,828,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 573,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

