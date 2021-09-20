Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.03 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

