Glenview Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,292,000 after buying an additional 2,676,254 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,683,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,310,000 after acquiring an additional 471,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

