Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.84 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 870,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 195,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $42,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,668,000 after purchasing an additional 265,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 272,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

