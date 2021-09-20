AGF Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $241.84 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $245.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.