Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 23,000 Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Beyond Air at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the second quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 135.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 62,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

XAIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

