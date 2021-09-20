Psagot Investment House Ltd. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 35.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2,707.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $199.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

