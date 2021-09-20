Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after buying an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,496,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 860,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $33.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.