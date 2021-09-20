Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Plans Dividend of $1.51

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.5082 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:IMPUY opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.00. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

