Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $95,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 19.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

