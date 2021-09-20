Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,359 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth $2,757,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TCG BDC by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in TCG BDC by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,541 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TCG BDC by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in TCG BDC by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGBD shares. TheStreet raised shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 14,450 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $200,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,454.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $736.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

