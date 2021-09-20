Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -377.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

NYSE WRE opened at $25.25 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRE shares. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

