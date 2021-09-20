Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Announces $0.12 Semi-Annual Dividend

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.
MLYBY opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.74.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
See Also: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.