Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Announces $0.12 Semi-Annual Dividend

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

MLYBY opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

Get Malayan Banking Berhad alerts:

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.