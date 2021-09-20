New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 71.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.37 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYMT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

