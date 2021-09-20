Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $15.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

