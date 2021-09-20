Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Up 54.5% in August

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:FLME opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66. Flame Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,898,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,131,000. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

