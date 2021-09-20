Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:EHI opened at $10.36 on Monday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

