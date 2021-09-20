$0.62 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.67. Independent Bank reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

