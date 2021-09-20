West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
TSE WFG opened at C$99.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$92.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.06.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 11.2000009 EPS for the current fiscal year.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
