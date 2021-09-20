West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

TSE WFG opened at C$99.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$92.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.06.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 11.2000009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFG. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$118.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$145.00.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

