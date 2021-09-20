Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

