Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.97 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 12.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE OIS opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

