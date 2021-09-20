Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.21.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Quanta Services by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $20,925,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $118.42 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $119.70. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

