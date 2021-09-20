-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.40). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Imago BioSciences.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

IMGO opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.52. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.