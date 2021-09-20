Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.59. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $874.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

