Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million.

Several research firms have commented on FBIZ. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

FBIZ stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $229.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

