dHedge DAO Price Reaches $1.04 on Major Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $18.48 million and $1.48 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00121609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00044880 BTC.

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,802,244 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

