The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $433.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $234,819,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO opened at $436.60 on Monday. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $314.29 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.42.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.