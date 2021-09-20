Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded by Colliers Securities to “Buy”

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Colliers Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $12.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. Astronics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $389.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 37.9% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 152,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 178,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 939.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 33.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 110,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

